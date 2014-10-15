Oct 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved two drugs to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF),
marking its first-ever approvals for the fatal lung disease with
no clear etiology and no cure.
Roche Holding AG's Esbriet, which is already in use
in Europe and Canada, and privately held German drugmaker
Boehringer Ingelheim's Ofev both received the regulatory nod
Esbriet was developed by InterMune Inc, which
Switzerland-based Roche agreed to buy for $8.3 billion in
August, banking largely on the treatment's potential.
The agency's decision is a crucial milestone in the
management of the disease, which affects about 100,000 people in
the United States.
