BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
ZURICH Jan 31 Roche's GA101 drug significantly improved progression-free survival in people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), giving the Swiss drugmaker the first signal it may have a viable successor to its current best-selling medicine.
Roche said on Thursday data from the first late-stage study on GA101 found taking the drug significantly reduced the risk of the disease worsening or death compared with the chemotherapy chlorambucil alone.
The Basel-based drugmaker is banking on the success of GA101 to fend off the threat of so-called biosimilar copies of its cancer and arthritis treatment MabThera, its top seller in 2012 with sales of 6.7 billion Swiss francs ($7.3 billion). (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: