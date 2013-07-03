ZURICH, July 3 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
said on Wednesday U.S. health regulators have granted
priority review to its experimental leukemia treatment GA101.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants priority
reviews to medicines that are considered potentially significant
therapeutic advancements over existing therapies.
The FDA set a review date of December 20 for the drug as a
treatment for previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia,
Roche said.
Basel-based Roche hopes GA101 will help fend off cheaper
competition for Rituxan, which loses patent protection in Europe
later this year, threatening a product with nearly $7 billion in
annual sales.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)