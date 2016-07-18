ZURICH, July 18 Roche's Gazyva did not significantly reduce the risk of disease worsening or death compared to an alternative treatment for people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in a phase III GOYA test, the company said on Monday.

"Two previous studies showed Gazyva/Gazyvaro helped people with previously untreated follicular lymphoma or chronic lymphocytic leukaemia live longer without their disease worsening compared to MabThera/Rituxan, when each was combined with chemotherapy," Roche's Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning said.

"We were hopeful we could show a similar result for people with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and once again improve on the standard of care." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)