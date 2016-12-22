ZURICH Dec 22 Roche Holding AG's
emicizumab drug for treating haemophilia A met its primary
endpoint in a phase III study, the Swiss drugmaker said on
Thursday.
"The study showed a statistically significant reduction in
the number of bleeds over time in people treated with emicizumab
prophylaxis compared to those receiving no prophylactic
treatment," it said in a statement, adding all secondary
endpoints were also met.
Roche is hoping to win a slice of the $11 billion-a-year
haemophilia drug market with the drug, also known as ACE910,
which represents a threat to more traditional treatments from
Novo Nordisk and Shire.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)