BRIEF-Mezzion Pharma lowers exercise price of second series bonds with warrants to 25,500 won/share
* Says it lowered exercise price of second series bonds with warrants to 25,500 won/share from 30,000 won/share, effective March 5
ZURICH, June 28 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday that European regulators had given a green light to a new formulation of its breast cancer drug Herceptin, which it hopes will help extend the medicine's shelf life.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that its experts had recommended approval of a new injectable version of Herceptin, which cuts down treatment time to just two to five minutes. It currently takes between 30 to 90 minutes to administer the drug intravenously.
Herceptin, known generically as trastuzumab, is used as a treatment for around a quarter of breast cancer patients who have tumours that generate a protein called HER2, which tends to make their disease more aggressive.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Tom Miles)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 27th 28th 29th series convertible bonds to 11,694 won/share from 15,000 won/share, effective March 6
March 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: TRAVEL BAN Trump signs a revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States but removing Iraq from the list, after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts. Iraq expresses "deep relief" at Trump's decision to remove it from a list of countries targeted in a U.S. travel ban.