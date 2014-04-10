LONDON, April 10 Hospira has
successfully overturned two patents on Roche's
top-selling breast cancer drug Herceptin in Britain, clearing
the way for it to launch a cheaper copycat version in the
country.
A ruling handed down by the High Court in London on Thursday
determined that both the 115 patent and the 455 patent on the
drug were invalid.
Herceptin, an injectable antibody-based biotech drug, had
worldwide sales of 6.08 billion Swiss francs ($6.90 billion)
last year.
U.S.-based Hospira has pioneered the development of
so-called biosimilar versions of biotech drugs. Unlike
conventional chemical medicines, these biological drugs are
complex to make and copies can only ever be similar to the
original product rather than exact replicas.
Hospira recently launched the first antibody biosimilar in
Europe, called Inflectra, which is a copy of Johnson & Johnson's
and Merck & Co's Remicade drug for rheumatoid
arthritis.
($1 = 0.8807 Swiss Francs)
