BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital sells investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
ZURICH, April 7 Swiss drugmaker Roche has agreed to buy privately-held U.S. diagnostics company IQuum in a deal worth up to $450 million to strengthen its molecular diagnostics business.
The Basel-based firm said it will pay IQuum shareholders $275 million upfront and up to $175 million in contingent product-related milestones.
"With IQuum, we further strengthen our molecular diagnostics offerings with cutting-edge technology and products that serve the point of care segment," said Roland Diggelmann, head of Roche's diagnostics division, in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
LONDON, March 13 Generic drugmaker Mylan said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Roche providing "a clear pathway" for the launch of its biosimilar version of the Swiss company's top-selling breast cancer drug Herceptin in major markets.