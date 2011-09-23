* Committee adopts positive opinion on Avastin in ovarian
cancer
* Final EU approval expected later this year
* Ovarian cancer kills about 140,000 women each year
(Adds details, background)
ZURICH, SEPT 23 - Swiss drug maker Roche said on
Friday that a European committee adopted a positive opinion on
its cancer drug Avastin in combination with standard
chemotherapy as a front-line treatment for women with advanced
ovarian cancer.
Roche said in a statement a positive opinion from the
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was "an
important milestone towards making Avastin available for a
disease where few treatment advances have been seen in over a
decade".
Final approval from the European Commission is expected
later this year, the company said.
The news comes after Roche's blockbuster drug suffered a
serious setback this summer when a panel of the U.S. health
authorities recommended that Avastin no longer be used to treat
breast cancer.
The drug, which generated about $6 billion of sales last
year, also failed in prostate and stomach cancer so the success
in ovarian cancer is important for Roche to drive future sales
growth.
Ovarian cancer is the most deadly of the gynaecological
cancers and approximately 140,000 women die from the disease
each year, Roche said.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)