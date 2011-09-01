(Adds details)
ZURICH, SEPT 1 - The European Commission has approved
Roche's medicine Tarceva for use in patients with a genetically
distinct type of lung cancer, the world's largest maker of
cancer drugs said on Thursday.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death globally,
killing more people than breast, colon, kidney, liver, skin and
prostate cancers combined, the Basel-based firm said.
The approval will enable the use of Tarceva in people with
locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer
(NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations,
Roche said in a statement, adding that treatment with this
medicine has been shown to more than triple the number of
patients with shrinking tumours.
"Advanced lung cancer is often diagnosed with little warning
of symptoms and progresses aggressively, so it is important to
identify which patients may benefit from early treatment with
Tarceva," Hal Barron, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global
Product Development, said in a statement.
EGFR is a protein involved in the growth and development of
cancers that extend across the cell membrane. The epidermal
growth factor (EGF) binds to the part of the EGFR protein that
sits on the outside of the cell.
Some NSCLC tumours have activating mutations in the EGFR
gene, changing the structure of the EGFR proteins such that they
have increased activity, Roche said.
