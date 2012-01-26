* Avastin extends survival as second round treatment- study
* Boost after previous setbacks
ZURICH Jan 26 Patients with advanced
colorectal cancer who received Roche's Avastin live
longer when they also receive the drug as part of their second
round of treatment, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday, citing
a late-stage study.
Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer first treated
with Avastin and standard chemotherapy before being given
Avastin with a different chemotherapy after their disease had
progressed lived significantly longer than those given only
chemotherapy in the second-line setting, Roche said.
The news is likely to boost sentiment around the drug, which
recently suffered a major setback when U.S. authorities decided
to revoke their backing of its use in breast cancer.
Roche will submit the results of the ML 18147 study at an
upcoming medical meeting.
In Europe, Avastin is currently approved in colorectal,
lung, renal, breast cancer and it has just won approval in
ovarian cancer.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)