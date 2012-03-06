* Chairman notes other firms active in gene sequencing

ZURICH, March 6 Swiss drugmaker Roche still hopes to succeed with its $5.7 billion hostile cash bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina, but sees other alternatives if the takeover fails.

"Roche and Illumina could profit from a speedy merger, however there are also alternatives for us in this field if the takeover fails on price," chairman Franz Humer told the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

"We are still convinced that we have made Illumina shareholders an attractive and fair offer."

Illumina has adopted a so-called poison pill defence strategy for Roche's unsolicited bid, and has advised shareholders not to tender their shares on the grounds the price was too low.

The San Diego-based company makes machines that decode a person's entire genome and would give Roche a leading position in the market for gene sequencing, which can help better identify which patients benefit from a given drug.

Humer said advances in gene sequencing were making quantum leaps at other companies too, noting Roche itself was working on such new technology.

Roche extended its offer for Illumina last week, showing its willingness to play a waiting game, a strategy that has paid off with takeover targets in the past, although it will probably ultimately have to raise its bid to win control.

Roche shares were up 0.2 percent at 1005 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent softer sector index. (Reporting by Paul Arnold; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Dan Lalor)