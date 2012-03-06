* Chairman notes other firms active in gene sequencing
* Roche extended Illumina offer last week, seen upping bid
ZURICH, March 6 Swiss drugmaker Roche
still hopes to succeed with its $5.7 billion hostile
cash bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina, but sees other
alternatives if the takeover fails.
"Roche and Illumina could profit from a speedy merger,
however there are also alternatives for us in this field if the
takeover fails on price," chairman Franz Humer told the
company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
"We are still convinced that we have made Illumina
shareholders an attractive and fair offer."
Illumina has adopted a so-called poison pill defence
strategy for Roche's unsolicited bid, and has advised
shareholders not to tender their shares on the grounds the price
was too low.
The San Diego-based company makes machines that decode a
person's entire genome and would give Roche a leading position
in the market for gene sequencing, which can help better
identify which patients benefit from a given drug.
Humer said advances in gene sequencing were making quantum
leaps at other companies too, noting Roche itself was working on
such new technology.
Roche extended its offer for Illumina last week, showing its
willingness to play a waiting game, a strategy that has paid off
with takeover targets in the past, although it will probably
ultimately have to raise its bid to win control.
Roche shares were up 0.2 percent at 1005 GMT, outperforming
a 0.2 percent softer sector index.
(Reporting by Paul Arnold; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing
by Dan Lalor)