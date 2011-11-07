* Roche had 20 positive clinical trials in last 12 months

* Seen solid data this year on cancer, MS and asthma drugs

* Upbeat on new breast cancer treatments

ZURICH, Nov 7 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG outlined the strength and depth of its development pipeline on Monday in an investor presentation that highlighted robust data for new drugs to treat a range of illnesses from cancer to asthma.

The Basel-based group has had a good run recently, racking up 20 positive clinical trials results out of 23 in the last 12 months, a far cry from last year when its pipeline hit one setback after another.

"2011 was a good year for Roche and if these positive trials translate into approvals then Roche is off to an exciting period," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Martin Voegtli said after the presentation.

"All the trial timelines have been confirmed and there are no delays. Investors will probably feel more confident now on the follow-on compounds for Rituxan after seeing more data on GA101," Voegtli said.

Roche is due to present more data on GA101 in relapsed Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma next month at the American Society of Hematology.

An abstract released ahead of the conference showed positive efficacy for the drug when compared with MabThera, which is known as Rituxan in the United States.

Investors are also keenly awaiting data on breast cancer drug pertuzumab -- tipped to have sales of more than 1 billion francs, which Roche is aiming to submit for approval by the end of this year.

Hal Barron, global development and chief medical officer, said during the presentation that pertuzumab combined with T-DM1, an experimental "armed-antibody" drug, could become a standard of care in the first and second line treatment of a type of breast cancer.

Roche has also presented robust data on experimental asthma drug lebrikizumab and ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis this year. Its stock closed 1 percent weaker, in line with the European pharmaceuticals sector . (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Greg Mahlich)