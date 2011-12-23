ZURICH Dec 23 The European Commission has
approved Roche's drug Avastin for treating women with
newly diagnosed, advanced ovarian cancer, offering new optiosns
to sufferers previously limited to surgery and chemotheray.
The Swiss drugmaker is the world's largest maker of cancer
drugs. The EU's approval was granted for Avastin in combination
with standard chemotherapy, it said in a statement on Friday.
"Today's approval of Avastin marks the first major treatment
advance in newly diagnosed ovarian cancer in 15 years," said
Chief Medical Officer Hal Barron. "This is the fifth tumor type
for which Avastin has been approved in Europe, making it one of
few biologic drugs indicated for multiple cancers."
In two late-stage studies, Roche found that women with newly
diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer who used Avastin and
chemotherapy and then continued on just Avastin lived quite a
bit longer without their disease getting worse compared with
those who received only chemotheray.
Ovarian cancer is the most deadly of the gynaecological
cancers, with 140,000 women dying from the disease each year
globally, Roche said.
(Editing by David Cowell)