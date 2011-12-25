* CEO says is seeing double-digit sales growth in Asia-paper
* Says confident to outperform market in mid and long term
ZURICH Dec 25 Swiss drugmaker Roche
is seeing falling sales in Europe, stable sales in the
United States and double-digit growth in Asia, its Chief
Executive said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.
Asked about the company's performance in 2011, Severin
Schwan told SonntagsZeitung: "While sales are stable in the
U.S., we see falling numbers in Europe. In Asia, we see
double-digit growth, especially in China where the growth rate
is significantly above 30 percent."
The pharma industry is grappling with pricing pressures as
cash-strapped governments cut back on healthcare spending.
But Schwan said he was confident on Roche's perspectives.
"(Chairman Franz Humer) and I are both very confident that Roche
can outperform the market in the mid and long term."
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mike Nesbit)