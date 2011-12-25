* CEO says is seeing double-digit sales growth in Asia-paper

ZURICH Dec 25 Swiss drugmaker Roche is seeing falling sales in Europe, stable sales in the United States and double-digit growth in Asia, its Chief Executive said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

Asked about the company's performance in 2011, Severin Schwan told SonntagsZeitung: "While sales are stable in the U.S., we see falling numbers in Europe. In Asia, we see double-digit growth, especially in China where the growth rate is significantly above 30 percent."

The pharma industry is grappling with pricing pressures as cash-strapped governments cut back on healthcare spending.

But Schwan said he was confident on Roche's perspectives. "(Chairman Franz Humer) and I are both very confident that Roche can outperform the market in the mid and long term." (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mike Nesbit)