BRIEF-Argen X: Staten Biotech exercised option to develop antibody for dyslipidemia
* Announces that Staten Biotech exercised its option to develop therapeutic simple antibody for dyslipidemia
ZURICH Feb 18 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it would work with privately held Chiasma to develop and market a treatment for growth hormone disorders in a deal worth almost $600 million in upfront and milestone payments.
The companies will work on the development Octreolin, an oral form of a growth hormone treatment now only sold in injections. Octreolin is currently in a late stage trial for the treatment of a condition caused by excessive growth hormone.
Roche will make an upfront payment of $65 million to Chiasma, further milestone payments of up to $530 million and double digit royalties on net sales of Octreolin.
* Tigenix provides update on Cx601 marketing authorization application procedure in Europe
* Says it signed a contract for joint development of sale of gout and hyperuricemia treatment FYU-981 in Japan with FUJIYAKUHIN Co., Ltd.