ZURICH Feb 18 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it would work with privately held Chiasma to develop and market a treatment for growth hormone disorders in a deal worth almost $600 million in upfront and milestone payments.

The companies will work on the development Octreolin, an oral form of a growth hormone treatment now only sold in injections. Octreolin is currently in a late stage trial for the treatment of a condition caused by excessive growth hormone.

Roche will make an upfront payment of $65 million to Chiasma, further milestone payments of up to $530 million and double digit royalties on net sales of Octreolin.

(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)