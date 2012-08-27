ZURICH Aug 27 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said a late-phase trial showed its T-DM1 drug significantly extended the lives of women with advanced breast cancer.

Roche's Genentech said it will be shortly submitting a marketing application to the European Medicines Agency for trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) and has already applied for a license with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

T-DM1 is seen as a successor to Herceptin for Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs.