BRIEF-Japara Healthcare HY net profit $14.6 million versus $16.2 million
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities $177.1mln, up 14.97 percent
ZURICH Aug 27 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said a late-phase trial showed its T-DM1 drug significantly extended the lives of women with advanced breast cancer.
Roche's Genentech said it will be shortly submitting a marketing application to the European Medicines Agency for trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) and has already applied for a license with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
T-DM1 is seen as a successor to Herceptin for Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs.
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities $177.1mln, up 14.97 percent
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities NZ$53.9 million up 3.5 percent
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)