ZURICH May 16 Roche Holding AG will
present late-stage clinical trial data on drugs targeting
advanced cancers at a key industry event next month, as it seeks
to prove it has enough armoury in its pipeline to protect its
oncology franchise.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs will present the
EMILIA study on its drug trastuzumab emtansine or T-DM1 in
patients with metastatic breast cancer who have previously
received treatment with Herceptin and chemotherapy.
T-DM1 - billed as a success to Roche's blockbuster drug
Herceptin - is a targeted drug which delivers chemotherapy
directly inside the cancerous cells, thereby causing fewer side
effects.
At the meeting of American Society of Clinical Oncology
(ASCO) in Chicago from June 1-5, Roche will also present
clinical data on Avastin in patients with advanced colorectal
and ovarian cancers.
Roche will also give updated survival results for its
targeted skin cancer treatment Zelboraf.
