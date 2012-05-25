ZURICH May 25 Roche's Japanese subsidiary Chugai said on Friday it had submitted Roche's experimental breast cancer drug to Japanese health authorities for approval.

Chugai has filed an application for approval with Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for pertuzumab, to treat patients with HER2-positivie metastatic or recurrent breast cancer.

U.S. health regulators have granted a priority review for pertuzumab and will decide whether to approve the drug by June 8. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)