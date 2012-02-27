Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Feb 27 Swiss drugmaker Roche announced on Monday it had extended its offer of $44.50 per share for gene sequencing company Illumina until March 23.
Illumina is a major player in the emerging field of gene sequencing and had rejected Roche's previous $5.7 billion hostile takeover bid. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
