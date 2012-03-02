ZURICH, March 2 Rheumatoid arthritis
patients showed sharply reduced symptoms of their disease when
treated with Roche arthritis drug RoActemra than those
treated with a rival drug, the Swiss pharmaceuticals company
said on Friday.
Roche said preliminary results showed patients receiving
RoActemra achieved a significantly greater reduction in disease
activity after 24 weeks than those given adalimumab monotherapy.
"Now that there are several therapies approved to treat
patients with rheumatoid arthritis, trials comparing two active
agents are critical as they provide important information to
help healthcare professionals choose the right drug for their
patients," Roche Chief Medical Officer Hal Barron said in a
statement.
In August, Roche won European backing for broader use of
RoActemra to treat children with a rare and severe form of
arthritis.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)