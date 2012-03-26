Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
ZURICH, March 26 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG extended its $5.7 billion cash bid once again for U.S. gene decoder Illumina on Monday, as Roche sticks to its tried and tested M&A strategy.
Roche, which is offering $44.50 per share for Illumina, extended its offer until April 20, 2012. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 A three-nation call for the European Union to tighten foreign investment rules is worth considering, the European Commission said on Wednesday, amid worries about European technologies ending up in foreign hands.
* Verizon reduces Yahoo deal price by $250 million in revised deal - Bloomberg