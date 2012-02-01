UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* 2011 sales 42.5 bln Sfr
* Roche targets "low to mid single digit" sales growth
* 2011 target had been for low single digit sales growth
* Outlook for "high single-digit" core EPS growth in 2012
BASEL, Feb 1 Roche Holding AG gave an upbeat sales outlook for 2012, as the Swiss drugmaker posted a 4 percent drop in full-year earnings, just missing analyst estimates.
Roche, which has just launched a hostile bid for U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina, said on Wednesday its core earnings per share slipped to 12.30 Swiss francs due to weaker sales of cancer drug Avastin and the strong franc.
Roche's core EPS had been expected to drop to 12.4 francs, according to the average estimate in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Katie Reid)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: