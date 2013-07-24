BRIEF-Novogen says CFO Cristyn Humphreys will leave company
* Cristyn Humphreys, chief financial officer (CFO) at Novogen will leave Novogen later this month to assume a new role outside industry
ZURICH, July 24 Roche's experimental leukaemia drug known as GA101 delayed disease progression in people with one of the most common forms of blood cancer longer than one of its own top sellers, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.
Roche is hoping GA101, or obinutuzumab will help fend off cheaper competition for Rituxan, which loses patent protection in Europe later this year, threatening a product with nearly $7 billion in annual sales. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
* Will issue up to 9.8 million ordinary shares in capital of the co (new shares) at an issue price of $0.125 (12.5 cents) per share
* Tocagen Inc files for ipo of up to $86.3 million - sec filing