ZURICH, June 10 Roche has no plans to
warm up its play for Illumina after its takeover bid
for the U.S. gene sequencing firm failed, and will pursue
smaller takeovers instead, Chief Executive Severin Schwan says
in an interview on Sunday.
"We are constantly looking at the market, and will
concentrate on smaller and mid-sized acquisitions," Schwan was
quoted as saying in Swiss weekly Sonntag.
Roche effectively walked away from a $6.8 billion hostile
offer for genetic specialist Illumina in April, saying a higher
offer would not be in the interests of its own shareholders.
Roche will also invest an undisclosed sum in its own gene
sequencing research, which is technology Illumina has that would
have helped Roche in its bid to develop targeted patient
therapies.
