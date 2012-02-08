Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
ZURICH Feb 8 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it was disappointed that gene sequencing company Illumina had rejected its $5.7 billion takeover bid as inadequate, but stood by its offer as "full and fair."
"We are disappointed that Illumina's Board of Directors has recommended against our offer and refuses to engage in substantive discussions with Roche," said Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan.
Roche said it was ready to start discussions to enter into a negotiated transaction with Illumina at any time.
Illumina said on Tuesday that Roche's hostile bid failed to properly value its existing and coming products and recommended that stockholders not tender any of their shares to Roche. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Erica Billingham)
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
* Renesas and Intersil announce final regulatory approval for Renesas' acquisition of Intersil
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.