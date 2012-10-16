Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Oct 16 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG d eclined to comment on Tuesday on market talk it m ight reconsider its bid for U.S. gene-sequencing company Illumina.
Chief Executive Severin Schwan told a conference call for journalists he would not comment on market rumours.
Roche dropped a $6.8 billion hostile takeover bid for the company i n April a fter shareholders blocked its move to gain seats on the company's board.
Earlier on Tuesday, Roche reported third-quarter sales rose 15 percent to 11.271 billion Swiss francs ($12.07 billion), beating the average analyst forecast of 11.124 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)