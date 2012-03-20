UPDATE 2-Comcast's NBC in talks to buy 25 pct stake in Euronews -source
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source
Roche Holding AG on Tuesday urged shareholders in Illumina to support the Swiss drugmaker's $5.7 billion bid for the U.S. gene decoder.
"We believe that our offer is full and fair and provides value certainty and liquidity to shareholders amid increasing headwinds for Illumina and the broader sequencing sector," Roche said in a statement.
Feb 15 Canada's business competition watchdog asked BCE Inc to sell six retail stores, some subscribers and telecom spectrum to gain approval of its deal to buy Manitoba Telecom Services.
* Bell acquisition of MTS receives final regulatory approvals from ISED and competition bureau, transaction set to close on march 17