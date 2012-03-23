March 23 Roche Holding AG will cut the
price of two cancer drugs in India from 2013, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Friday, days after an Indian drugmaker was
allowed to make and sell a blockbuster cancer drug at a fraction
of its market price.
Tuygan Goeker, head of Middle East and Asian markets at
Roche, named the drugs as Herceptin and Mabthera, the wholesale
costs of which are about $3,000 to $4,500 a month per patient.
He declined to say how much their costs would be reduced,
but said the drugs would also be renamed, and packed locally by
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd in an effort to gain market share.
Roche hopes the new names, subject to regulatory approval,
will prevent wholesalers from buying the less-expensive
Indian-packed product and reselling it at a profit in other
markets, where it would not be licensed for sale, Goeker said.
Earlier this month, the Indian government for the first time
allowed local drugmaker Natco Pharma to make and sell
a generic version of German drugmaker Bayer's
Nexavar, a liver and kidney cancer drug inside the country.
That effectively ended Bayer's exclusive rights to the drug
under what is known as a compulsory license, available to
nations to issue in certain cases where life-saving treatments
are unaffordable.
With around 40 percent of the population living below the
poverty line, healthcare is an upper-middle-class luxury in much
of India where spending in private clinics is four times the
amount of that in government hospitals.
