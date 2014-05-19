ZURICH May 19 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Monday it would invest 120 million Swiss francs ($135
million) in two new manufacturing facilities at its Basel
headquarters, bucking a trend of cost-cutting by other big
pharmaceutical companies.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs plans to spend 85
million francs on a new facility for chemically manufactured
medicines, which is expected to enter operation at the start of
the third quarter of 2016.
It will also invest 35 million francs on expanding and
refitting an existing manufacturing unit to produce
investigational drugs and medicines that are already on the
market. This facility should enter service June next year.
The investment comes on top of an announcement in last
October to spend $880 million on manufacturing over the next
five years creating 500 jobs and comes as many rivals cut costs
in response to slowing sales growth.
Cross-town rival Novartis said in January that it
would close a manufacturing plant in the United States and is
also re-organising parts of its domestic workforce, cutting up
to 500 jobs in its pharmaceutical division to free resources for
new roles to support the product launches.
($1 = 0.8914 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Louise Heavens)