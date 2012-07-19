BRIEF-Sito Mobile CEO Jerry Hug resigned, effective Feb 17
* Effective February 17, 2017, Jerry Hug resigned as CEO and a director of Sito Mobile, Ltd.
ZURICH, July 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given clearance for Roche's new interactive insulin pump system for diabetics, the Swiss drugmaker said.
The system combines a blood glucose metre with an insulin pump which can exchange data in both directions via wireless technology and allows the insulin pump to be operated remotely, Roche said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The FDA clearance was the second for a diabetes product this year for Roche, the world leader in the blood glucose monitoring market with its Accu-Chek brand. In January, the FDA approved a new Accu-Chek blood glucose monitoring system. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Cowell)
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.