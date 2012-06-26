* Roche to close 80-year-old Nutley, NJ, campus
* Pharma research chief Garaud to leave this week
* Garaud exit follows end for touted heart disease drug
* Costs related to Nutley closure to be announced July 26
By Katharina Bart and Bill Berkrot
ZURICH/NEW YORK, June 26 Swiss drugmaker Roche
Holding AG said on Tuesday it was overhauling its
research operations by closing the 80-year-old New Jersey
facility where Valium was discovered, cutting 1,000 jobs and
replacing its drug research chief.
Jean-Jacques Garaud, head of pharmaceutical research, will
leave the company at the end of this week, Roche said. He will
be replaced by Mike Burgess, head of cancer drugs.
Roche will also shutter its 127-acre (51.4 hectares) Nutley,
N.J.-based campus and move those activities to Germany and
Switzerland, a consolidation aimed at curbing drug development
costs. The sites in Switzerland and Germany are expected to add
about 80 jobs, the company said.
The campus, site of Roche's U.S. headquarters for many
decades, includes the research facility that gave the world the
groundbreaking anti-anxiety drug Valium, which between 1969 and
1982 was the most widely prescribed medicine in the United
States.
The moves "will free up resources that we can invest in
these promising clinical programs while also increasing our
overall efficiency," Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said
in a statement.
The move allows Roche to keep its research and drug
development costs largely unchanged, despite an increase in
clinical research projects in the last 18 months, Schwan said.
Roche did not give a reason for the management changes. Last
month, the company halted its clinical trials of dalcetrapib --
one of several new treatments being developed by drugmakers
aimed at boosting levels of "good" HDL cholesterol -- a move
that sent the shares sharply lower.
Last September, Garaud said the experimental drug, which
raised HDL substantially in a Phase II trial, had the potential
to generate annual sales of $10 billion.
Garaud's secretary said he was traveling and unavailable for
comment.
SEEKING BETTER RETURNS
Industry investors have clamored for a better return on
research investments as drug makers lose billions of dollars in
sales to cheaper generic versions of their top products in
recent years. Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca have
made particularly sharp cuts to their R&D operations.
Pfizer last year set a goal of slashing up to $2 billion
from its annual R&D budget that includes cutting thousands of
research jobs and closing several laboratories. AstraZeneca in
February announced 7,300 job cuts and the closing of a major
research facility in Sweden.
Roche said it will disclose costs to close the Nutley campus
on July 26, when it reports results for the first six months of
the year. Roche said its 2012 financial outlook remains
unchanged.
Roche employs 20,800 people in the United States. In 2011,
the company had more than 80,000 employees worldwide, it said.
The company is seeking a location on the U.S. east coast for
a clinical research center expected to employ about 240 people.
That operation would support U.S.-based clinical trials and
handle interactions with health regulators.
Investment into research by South San Francisco,
Calif.-based Genentech, Roche's U.S. biotechnology unit, will
not be affected by the overhaul, Roche said.
Genentech is largely responsible for discovery and early
stage development of Roche medicines. Many of Roche's
top-selling products, including the blockbuster cancer medicines
Avastin and Herceptin, were developed and produced by Genentech.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing
by Jon Loades-Carter, Michele Gershberg and M.D. Golan)