BRIEF-Schnell Biopharmaceuticals to sell properties worth 7.4 bln won
* Says it will sell land and buildings located in Sangdaewon-dong, Jungwon-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
(Corrects to remove reference to Japan approval from the third paragraph)
ZURICH Nov 20 Roche said on Wednesday its drug Kadcyla, a treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer, had been approved in Europe following U.S. approval in February.
Kadcyla treats patients with late-stage disease whose cancer cells contain increased amounts of a protein known as HER2.
It works by attaching Herceptin to a drug called DM1, developed by ImmunoGen, which interferes with cancer cell growth. ImmunoGen will receive a $5 million milestone payment from Roche following the approval. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Louise Heavens)
* Says it will provide bank loan guarantee of no more than 100 million yuan for pharmaceutical controlling unit based in Guizhou
March 7 Johnson Chemical Pharmaceutical Works Co Ltd: