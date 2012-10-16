ZURICH Oct 16 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
said there was "no change" to its merger and
acquisition strategy and the company remained on the look out
for small to mid-size acquisitions.
"We continue to look for bolt-on acquisitions that
complement our platforms and products," Chief Executive Severin
Schwan told a call for analysts on Tuesday.
He declined to comment on speculation that has resurfaced in
recent weeks that Roche may renew a bid for U.S. gene-sequencing
company Illumina. Roche walked away from a hostile takeover bid
in April after shareholders blocked its move to gain seats on
the company's board.
Earlier on Tuesday, Roche reported third-quarter sales rose
15 percent to 11.271 billion Swiss francs ($12.07 billion),
beating the average analyst forecast of 11.124 billion francs in
a Reuters poll.
