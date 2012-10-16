ZURICH Oct 16 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said there was "no change" to its merger and acquisition strategy and the company remained on the look out for small to mid-size acquisitions.

"We continue to look for bolt-on acquisitions that complement our platforms and products," Chief Executive Severin Schwan told a call for analysts on Tuesday.

He declined to comment on speculation that has resurfaced in recent weeks that Roche may renew a bid for U.S. gene-sequencing company Illumina. Roche walked away from a hostile takeover bid in April after shareholders blocked its move to gain seats on the company's board.

Earlier on Tuesday, Roche reported third-quarter sales rose 15 percent to 11.271 billion Swiss francs ($12.07 billion), beating the average analyst forecast of 11.124 billion francs in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)