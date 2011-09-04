* MabThera used as maintenance therapy for blood cancer

LONDON, Sept 5 British patients with advanced follicular lymphoma, a blood cancer, will have more treatment options after the health funding watchdog recommended Roche's drug MabThera for use with more chemotherapy regimens.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which decides if drugs are cost effective for use in Britain's state-funded health system, had already recommended MabThera in combination with CVP, the most common chemotherapy treatment for the incurable disease.

On Monday it said the drug, known generically as rituximab, could be used with three more chemotherapy regimens -- CHOP, MCP and CHVPi -- to help patients live longer and improve their quality of life.

"Some people are not fit enough to receive rituximab plus CVP, the most common form of treatment, and so other treatment options might be useful for them," NICE's Health Technology Evaluation Centre Director Carole Longson said.

Follicular lymphoma is an incurable blood cancer that commonly has periods of relapse and remission over a number of years.

MabThera is widely used to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, as well as rheumatoid arthritis. Its use as a maintenance therapy has expanded the market for the expensive drug.

Final guidance on the recommendation is expected in January 2012. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Will Waterman)