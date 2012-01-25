* Two drugs may see supply shortages in some places

ZURICH, Jan 25 Two Roche drugs may be in short supply in some countries due to manufacturing problems at a U.S. plant, a spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the group does not expect its 2012 results to see any material impact.

The two drugs affected are anaemia drug Mircera and weight loss treatment Xenical, produced in a Roche facility in the state of South Carolina.

"We don't expect any material impact on 2012 results," a spokesman for the company said, adding he could not say when the problems might be resolved. "We're supplying the market with most of the products that are produced at the plant but there's a risk of a stock out in individual countries."

The spokesman could not be more specific on the exact problem, which he said had been discovered during an internal audit at the site.

Roche is working with U.S. and European health authorities, and it had not been asked to recall the products, he also said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Katie Reid; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)