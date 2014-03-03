ZURICH, March 3 Roche said a committee recommended it halt studies of a development drug, onartuzumab, combined with Tarceva in non-small cell lung cancer because the treatment wasn't shown to work in late-stage studies.

"We remain committed to helping patients with lung cancer and are studying several investigational medicines in this disease," Roche Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development �Sandra Horning said in a statement on Monday.

The halt to the drug, also called MetMab, is a setback for the Basel-based company. Analysts had touted the drug, pending successful completion of trials, as a potential big seller because the treatment options for lung cancers are limited. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)