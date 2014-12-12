* Richard Scheller to step down at end of year
ZURICH, Dec 12 Roche said the head of
research operations at its subsidiary Genentech would retire at
the end of the year, the latest in a string of executives to
leave the Californian biotech unit.
The Swiss firm said on Friday Richard Scheller, 61, had
decided to retire as head of Genentech Research and Early
Development -- known as gRED -- on Dec. 31.
Michael D. Varney, who currently leads the company's small
molecule drug discovery unit, will take over as head of gRED and
become a member of the enlarged corporate executive committee.
Scheller is the latest high-profile departure from
Genentech, seen as the main driver of the company's drugs
pipeline having produced Roche's three top-selling medicines
since 2011 as well as new breast cancer drugs Perjeta and
Kadcyla.
Roche paid $47 billion in 2009 to buy out the remaining
stake in Genentech, considered by many as one of the most
successful biotechnology companies in history.
In September, former Genentech CEO Art Levinson resigned
from Roche's board to avoid any conflict of interest due to his
role as chief executive of Google's Calico.
Hal Barron, Roche's former chief medical officer, also
joined Calico last year.
Roche also said all current members of its board of
directors would stand for re-election at its annual general
meeting in March.
The board has decided to nominate former Wyeth CEO Bernard
Poussot and Richard P. Lifton, professor of genetics and
medicine at Yale University, as new members.
