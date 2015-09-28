* Ocrelizumab first medicine to work in both forms of MS
* Surprise PPMS success may make drug a $5 bln seller
* Product promises to help Roche diversify beyond cancer
By Ben Hirschler
Sept 28 Switzerland's Roche has a
potential new multi-billion-dollar drug to help it diversify
beyond cancer treatments following the success of ocrelizumab
against a hard-to-treat type of multiple sclerosis.
The injectable antibody medicine is the first product to
show positive study results in both the progressive form of the
disease and more common relapsing forms, which analysts believe
should make it a compelling treatment for doctors.
Deutsche Bank's Tim Race said the surprise success in
primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) suggested the drug
could generate annual sales of around $5 billion.
That is well above current consensus forecasts of $720
million in 2020, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
Chief Executive Severin Schwan had told Reuters in an
interview earlier this month that ocrelizumab's success in
relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) already made it a "huge
opportunity" and a positive result in PPMS would be "pure
upside".
The drugmaker now plans to file for regulatory approval for
both forms of MS in early 2016, implying ocrelizumab could reach
the market around a year later.
Results from a pivotal Phase III study of the drug in PPMS
showed that treatment with ocrelizumab significantly reduced the
progression of clinical disability and the effect was sustained
for at least 12 weeks.
The incidence of serious adverse events associated with
ocrelizumab, including serious infections, was also similar to
placebo.
Safety is crucial to success. Because MS is caused by
abnormal immune system attacks on the protective sheath
surrounding nerve cells, treatments need to adjust the body's
immune response, which can lead to dangerous side effects.
CROWDED MARKET
The current market for MS drugs is worth around $20 billion
a year, derived from the approximately 85 percent of MS patients
with relapsing disease.
Multiple treatments are already available, ranging from
long-established interferons such as Merck KGaA's
Rebif, through new tablets including Novartis' Gilenya
and Biogen's Tecfidera, and potent injectables such as
Biogen's Tysabri and Sanofi's Lemtrada.
Roche, however, is confident its new drug has a better
balance of efficacy and safety than rivals.
Ocrelizumab is delivered twice-yearly via an intravenous
drip. As an antibody-based medicine it is likely to be expensive
but Roche, the world's biggest cancer drugs company, has not yet
given any indications on price.
Preliminary data from the PPMS clinical trial will be
presented at the annual congress of the European Committee for
Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis on Oct. 10.
Roche shares rose 2 percent by 0800 GMT. The group also
reported results at the weekend for its new immunotherapy drug
atezolizumab in lung and bladder cancer, which may help it win
quick regulatory approval.
