* Roche claims "significant first" in difficult-to-treat MS
* French firm MedDay says plans to file rival drug in 2016
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 28 Switzerland's Roche has
moved into pole position in the race to launch the world's first
treatment for progressive multiple sclerosis but smaller players
are working hard on rival approaches.
While there are a number of treatments for relapsing
remitting MS, the most common form of the disease, there are no
approved drugs for progressive MS, which is marked by steadily
worsening symptoms.
That makes the success of Roche's antibody drug ocrelizumab
in a 732-patient global clinical trial big news. The drug will
now be filed for approval in early 2016, implying it could reach
the market around a year later.
"It's a very significant first," Roche's head of
neuroscience clinical development Paulo Fontoura told Reuters on
Monday, adding it was "hard to speculate" when Roche might face
competition.
However, Frederic Sedel, chief executive of small unlisted
French biotech firm MedDay Pharmaceuticals, believes he is hard
on Roche's heels.
Sedel said in an email that his company planned to meet with
regulatory agencies in order to file a rival medicine for
progressive MS sometime in 2016.
MedDay is still awaiting results of a second trial testing
its drug MD1003 in patients in patients with damage to the optic
nerve and the exact timing of submission would depend on
discussions with regulators, Sedel said.
Earlier this year MedDay reported success for its drug,
which consists of a high-dose formulation of the food additive
biotin. But that Phase III trial was relatively small, involving
154 patients in France.
DSM has a deal to manufacture MedDay's biotin,
which is given as a tablet. Roche's medicine, by contrast, is
delivered as a twice-yearly infusion.
Further behind is Biogen, which reported results
from a mid-stage study in April that suggested its so-called
anti-LINGO-1 drug could help with optic-nerve damage.
And other teams are pursuing different avenues, with a group
at University College London studying a drug called phenytoin,
which has already been used to treat epilepsy for 60 years.
Various alternative older medicines are also being
investigated by academic groups to see if they might work in
progressive MS.
In the meantime, though, Roche looks likely to enjoy a
first-mover advantage, creating a multibillion-dollar
opportunity for ocrelizumab in both relapsing remitting MS
(RRMS) and progressive disease.
Importantly, that may mean the Swiss group can command a
premium price.
"Roche can argue convincingly for a high price outside the
U.S., resist payers in the U.S., and own the segment, without
the competition that fragments the $19 billion RRMS global
market," Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said in a research note.
(Editing by David Evans)