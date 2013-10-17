ZURICH Oct 17 Swiss drugmaker Roche on Thursday knocked back recent speculation it could merge with cross-town rival Novartis.

"Let me be very clear on that point. Nothing has changed with regard to Roche's position towards Novartis," Chief Executive Severin Schwan told journalists on a call.

"The families Hoffmann and Oeri - which own the majority of Roche's voting shares - have repeatedly stated their commitment to Roche's independence." (Reporting by Caroline Copley)