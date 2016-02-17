ZURICH Feb 17 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has granted breakthrough therapy designation for
ocrelizumab (OCREVUSTM) for treating people with primary
progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), Roche Holding
said on Wednesday.
There are no approved treatments now for PPMS, the Swiss
drugmaker said in a statement.
"Roche plans to pursue marketing authorisation for both PPMS
and relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), a more common form of
the disease, and will submit data from three pivotal Phase III
studies to global regulatory authorities in the first half of
2016," it said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)