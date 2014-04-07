ZURICH, April 7 Roche has bought the
rights to an experimental drug from Spain's Oryzon Genomics that
can switch on genes to block cancer growth, as the Swiss
drugmaker looks to maintain its dominance in the lucrative field
of oncology.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs will pay
Barcelona-based Oryzon $21 million in upfront and near-term
milestone payments and could pay out more than $500 million if
the company meets other goals, it said in a statement on Monday.
The deal will give Roche rights to Oryzon's experimental
drug ORY-1001 which was granted orphan drug status by European
health regulators last year and is currently in early-stage
clinical testing for acute myeloid leukaemia.
Roche will also pay up to mid-double digit percentage
royalties if the drug makes it to market.
The Basel-based firm has notched up billions of dollars in
sales from its top-selling biotech cancer medicines MabThera,
Herceptin and Avastin, which consist of complex proteins derived
from living cells.
Over the past year, Roche has won approval for improved
versions of these older drugs and is also developing
experimental medicines that harness the body's immune system to
fight cancer - a hot area for many drug companies at the moment.
Under Monday's deal, the two companies will also look at
developing other similar drugs to treat cancer and blood
diseases using epigenetics, the study of the mechanisms that
activate and de-activate genes, without altering the DNA itself.
ORY-1001 works by blocking an enzyme called Lysine Specific
Demethylase 1 (LSD1), which turns off genes and has been
identified as playing a role in certain types of leukaemia.
The deal includes a two-year collaboration to develop LSD1
inhibitors at Roche's Translational Clinical Research Centre in
New York.
Also on Monday, Roche said it has agreed to buy
privately-held U.S. diagnostics company IQuum in a deal worth up
to $450 million to strengthen its molecular diagnostics
business.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, Editing by Ben Hirschler)