BRIEF-Voxel's unit wins 1.6 million euro deal on Malta
* SAYS ITS UNIT ALTERIS SA SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH COMECER SPA
ZURICH, June 5 Roche Holding said a late-stage clinical trial had shown its Perjeta-based regimen reduced the risk of invasive cancer returning compared to standard therapy in a kind of early breast cancer.
A combination of Perjeta, Herceptin and chemotherapy reduced the risk of breast cancer recurrence or death by 19 percent in people with HER2-positive early breast cancer compared to Herceptin and chemotherapy alone, it said on Monday.
At three years, 94.1 percent of people treated with the Perjeta-based regimen did not have their breast cancer return compared to 93.2 percent treated with Herceptin and chemotherapy, it added, noting the safety profile of the regimen was consistent with that seen in previous studies.
Reporting by Michael Shields
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement