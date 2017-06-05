ZURICH, June 5 Roche Holding said a late-stage clinical trial had shown its Perjeta-based regimen reduced the risk of invasive cancer returning compared to standard therapy in a kind of early breast cancer.

A combination of Perjeta, Herceptin and chemotherapy reduced the risk of breast cancer recurrence or death by 19 percent in people with HER2-positive early breast cancer compared to Herceptin and chemotherapy alone, it said on Monday.

At three years, 94.1 percent of people treated with the Perjeta-based regimen did not have their breast cancer return compared to 93.2 percent treated with Herceptin and chemotherapy, it added, noting the safety profile of the regimen was consistent with that seen in previous studies.

