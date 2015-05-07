ZURICH May 7 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has
granted breakthrough therapy designation for venetoclax for the
treatment of people who have relapsed or refractory chronic
lymphocytic leukemia with a genetic abnormality.
"We are pleased that the FDA has granted venetoclax
breakthrough therapy designation and hope this regulatory
pathway will help us bring venetoclax to people with this
difficult-to-treat disease soon," Roche Chief Medical Officer
and Head of Global Clinical Development Sandra Horning said in a
statement.
Breakthrough therapy designation is given when early data
shows a product may confer substantial improvement over existing
therapies.
