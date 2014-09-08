BRIEF-Former Morgan Stanley COO Jim Rosenthal joining OnDeck board
* Former morgan stanley coo jim rosenthal joining ondeck board of directors
ZURICH, Sept 8 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Monday the European Union has approved the use of its drug RoActemra in patients with early-stage rheumatoid arthritis.
Roche said the European Commission has backed RoActemra as a treatment for patients with severe, active and progressive rheumatoid arthritis who have previously not been treated with methotrexate.
About 40 million people worldwide are affected by rheumatoid arthritis, a disease that causes joints to become chronically inflamed and swollen.
RoActemra is already approved as a treatment for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis in patients who have failed to respond adequately or are intolerant to previous therapy. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Former morgan stanley coo jim rosenthal joining ondeck board of directors
LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's state-backed 'bad bank' AMCON has sold the nationalised Keystone Bank to a consortium of local investors called Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Riverbank Investment Resources, it said on Monday.
* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program