ZURICH Nov 12 Roche is exiting four
manufacturing sites in Europe and the United States in a move
that will impact 1,200 jobs as it addresses "current
underutilisation" resulting from its changing portfolio of
medications.
The Swiss drugmaker's decision, to result in restructuring
charges of 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.60 billion) through
2021, impacts locations in Clarecastle, Ireland; Leganes, Spain;
Segrate, Italy; and Florence in the United States.
Up to 600 million francs of the charges will be in cash, the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
($1 = 1.0010 Swiss francs)
