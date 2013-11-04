(Adds details, background)
ZURICH Nov 4 Swiss drugmaker Roche
will pay up to 500 million Swiss francs ($548 million) for an
experimental antibiotic, marking a rare foray by a major
pharmaceutical firm into the battle against so-called "superbug"
infections found in hospitals.
The World Health Organisation has warned of the growing
public health threat from drug-resistant superbugs. There are
25,000 deaths each year in the European Union alone due to
antimicrobial resistance, Roche said on Monday.
However, the problem is not yet widespread enough to attract
major investment by most top pharmaceutical companies, with many
of them in fact cutting back research into antibiotics.
Pfizer, once the leader in the field, closed its
antibiotic R&D centre in Connecticut in 2011, while
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly have also cut
back, leaving few big firms in the game.
Roche said it had signed an exclusive global licensing deal
to develop and commercialise privately held Polyphor's
investigational antibiotic POL7080 against certain superbug
infections found in hospitals.
Under the deal, Roche will make an upfront payment of 35
million Swiss francs and milestone payments of up to 465
million.
In addition, Polyphor will be entitled to tiered,
double-digit percentage royalties on any product sales and will
retain the option to co-promote an inhaled formulation of
POL7080 in Europe, Roche said.
POL7080 belongs to a new class of antibiotics that kills
Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium found in hospitals and
resistant to many antibiotic treatments, by a novel mode of
action, the Swiss group added.
It has demonstrated clinical safety and tolerability in a
Phase I clinical trial and holds promise for the treatment of
serious and often life-threatening bacterial infections caused
by multi-drug resistant Pseudomonas species, Roche said.
Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which accounts for one in every 10
hospital-acquired infections in the United States, can cause
death in around 50 percent of patients with weakened immune
systems, such as those suffering from cancer, AIDS or chronic
infections like cystic fibrosis.
