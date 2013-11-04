ZURICH Nov 4 Swiss pharma group Roche
said on Monday it signed a license agreement to develop and
commercialise privately held Polyphor's investigational
antibiotic, POL7080, against certain 'superbug' infections found
in hospitals.
Roche could pay up to 500 million Swiss francs ($547.98
million) under the terms of the agreement, including an upfront
payment of 35 million Swiss francs and milestone payments of up
to 465 million francs, the group said in a statement.
In addition, Polyphor is entitled to receive tiered
double-digit royalties on product sales and will retain the
option to co-promote an inhaled formulation of POL7080 in
Europe, Roche said.
POL7080 belongs to a new class of antibiotics that kills
Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a so-called 'superbug' bacterium found
in hospitals and resistant to many antibiotic treatments, by a
novel mode of action, Roche said.
It has demonstrated clinical safety and tolerability in a
Phase I clinical trial and holds promise for the treatment of
serious and often life-threatening bacterial infections caused
by multi-drug resistant Pseudomonas species, Roche said.
($1 = 0.9125 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Louise Heavens)