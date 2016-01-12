ZURICH Jan 12 Roche said on Tuesday that U.S. regulators have granted priority review to its venetoclax drug application, buoying the Swiss company's hopes for the treatment for a hard-to-treat type of blood cancer it is developing with partner AbbVie.

The companies have said the drug, which won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status last year, has met its primary treatment goal in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who had a so-called 17p gene deletion. The mutation has been associated with aggressive cancer and survival of less than 2 to 3 years after diagnosis.

 (Reporting by John Miller)